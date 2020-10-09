https://www.theepochtimes.com/51-protesters-arrested-after-derek-chauvin-is-released-on-bail_3532556.html

MINNEAPOLIS—Fifty-one people were arrested during protests Wednesday after a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd was released on bail.

Derek Chauvin had been in custody in a Minnesota prison as he awaits a March trial on charges of murder and other counts. He was released Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. He had been held in a state prison instead of a local jail for security reasons.

On Wednesday evening, about 300 people marched near the site where Minneapolis police tried to arrest Floyd on May 25. Floyd died after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after the handcuffed man pleaded for air.

Demonstrators block an intersection in Minneapolis on Oct. 7, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, posted bail and was released from prison. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

Later Wednesday, tensions rose outside a Minneapolis police station as law enforcement moved in and ordered the crowd to disperse. A live feed from Unicorn Riot showed several people being ordered to the ground in preparation for arrest.

Police spokesman John Elder said 49 of the arrests were for misdemeanors. Many of those were cited for unlawful assembly.

One person was arrested for fourth-degree assault and another was arrested on a felony warrant.

Epoch Times staff contributed to this report.

