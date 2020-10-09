https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/aclj-seeks-every-russia-hoax-document/

President Trump’s decision to authorize the declassification of all documents related to what he calls the “Russia hoax” will help “fully expose” the corruption of the Obama administration and fired FBI Director James Comey, says the American Center for Law and Justice.

The ACLJ said Thursday that after Trump’s announcement it immediately sent a legal letter to the Department of Justice “demanding all previously withheld or redacted records pertaining to the so-called Russia collusion investigation, specifically in our FOIA lawsuit over Comey’s spies, be turned over to us, but this time, unredacted.”

The legal group, led by a personal lawyer for President Trump, Jay Sekulow, also wants “an explanation as to why records in this case were withheld or redacted as classified given the president’s announcement that he declassified all Russia Hoax Scandal documents ‘long ago.'”

There are many unanswered questions regarding the Obama administration’s investigation of now-debunked claims of Trump-Russia collusion. The FBI used a discredited dossier, funded partly by Hillary Clinton’s campaign, to obtain permission to spy on the Trump campaign. After Trump’s unexpected victory, the FBI continued investigating the claims despite having no evidence. Robert Mueller’s two-year-long special counsel probe found insufficient evidene of collusion.

U.S. Attorney John Durham’s criminal investigation of the Obama probe is still underway.

“Thanks to a recent announcement by President Trump, we will now be able to fully expose fired FBI Director James Comey’s corruption to the world,” the ACLJ said. “A new TV movie is portraying Jim Comey as some kind of hero or patriot, but don’t be fooled by Hollywood’s leftist propaganda. Comey was corrupt. Even one of his own agents said the entire investigation was just to ‘get Trump.'”

The legal team said it already has revealed Comey “placed spies in the White House to provide him information on the president’s activities.”

“Through our Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, we recently obtained documents showing that President Obama’s White House Counsel emailed Comey and his deputy, Andrew McCabe, the day before President Trump’s inauguration and attached a ‘TOP SECRET’ letter. We also know that letter involved the reported spy Comey placed in the White House because those are the only documents we requested.”

The ACLJ said the American people “need to know what was so important that Obama’s top White House lawyer had to tell Comey and McCabe on the eve of President Trump’s inauguration. It certainly doesn’t seem like a simple thank you for your service letter.“

The documents “will likely just expose even more Deep State subversion in the Obama-Biden FBI, led by Comey himself. Numerous records have been withheld from us in these cases based on the agencies claiming they were classified. Now we know they are not.”

