Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Nevada to deliver remarks in Las Vegas.

After dodging the question about packing the Supreme Court (again) during an interview in Las Vegas, Biden addressed Arizona!

Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been dodging questions about their plans to pack the Supreme Court.

Kamala Harris got pummeled by Mike Pence Wednesday night when she refused to answer the question about her radical plans to overthrow the Supreme Court with Marxists.

When pressed again on Thursday in Phoenix, Biden said, “You’ll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over.”

Biden refuses to answer whether he will alter a branch of government.

This alone should disqualify Biden from the race but the media gives him a pass.

