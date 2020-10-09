https://bigleaguepolitics.com/after-fbi-staged-terror-plot-facebook-removes-michigans-top-2nd-amendment-group-from-platform/

A Michigan pro-2A Facebook group with nearly 100,000 members has been removed from the platform following the news of a dubious terror plot against Governor Gretchen Whitmer being foiled by federal authorities.

Big League Politics reported on how a confidential informant was paid nearly $10,000 to ensnare a handful of “Boogaloo Boys” in a bogus terror plot shortly after deep state agents announced they would be setting up white right-wing Americans in false flag operations to demonize them as terror threats. The popular “Michigan for 2A Sanctuary Counties” group has been removed without notice in the fallout.

Rob Rodriguez-Pelizzari, an organizer in Livingston County for Michigan’s 2nd Amendment Sanctuary movement, said that the group has never endorsed violence. Even though some of the individuals involved in the sting were from Livingston County, they never interacted to his knowledge with the peaceful activist group. The movement has simply tried to unite counties across the state to support the 2nd Amendment during a time in which it is under unprecedented attack from the Democrats.

“The thought of anyone taking the law in their own hands in Livingston county is quite concerning. In this predominately Republican county, we are about good manners, upholding the Constitution and being law-abiding citizens,” Rodriguez-Pelizzari told Big League Politics.

“I do not condone the actions of these people. The idea that anyone could believe they could hold a sitting Governor for treason was not well thought out. It’s remarkable that it took the FBI this long to thwart this,” he continued.

“All persons born in the United States, born or unborn, have certain inalienable rights under the constitution. In this case, the governor has the right to due process, whether she is impeached or has other actions taken out against her, that is for the Congress and the courts to decide,” Rodriguez-Pelizzari added.

Former congressional candidate Thomas Norton, who serves as spokesman for the 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Movement in Michigan, also reached out to Big League Politics to comment on his organization being censored by Big Tech.

“Facebook has crossed the line. They are no longer a free market service. They are protected from regulations that all other publishers have to abide by,” Norton said. “They should be taxed and regulated in the same fashion as New York Times and Detroit Free Press and all the other newspapers out there.”

“The 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Movement is an LLC registered in Michigan. We have a separate PAC group as well. What Facebook is doing is engaging in political interference with their censorship. Facebook is a hostile entity that does not support the 1st Amendment or the 2nd Amendment of the United States Constitution,” he added.

Big League Politics has reported on the extreme hostility of Democrats in the state of Michigan toward 2nd Amendment advocates, such as when we broke the story of a Democrat county commissioner ratting on her own constituent for posting a message against face masks at his ammunition store:

Over a week ago, Big League Politics profiled a Novi, Mich.-based ammunition store owner who went viral for opposing mask mandates and posting a notice that individuals wearing masks could not go into his store. Big League Politics has obtained emails indicating that Democrat public officials went to the county’s homeland security official and city law enforcement in an attempt to get store owner Justin Nazaroff in potential legal trouble due to his political stances. Democrat County Commissioner Gwen Markham reported Nazaroff to homeland security because of the sign placed in his ammunition store. In the emails obtained by Big League Politics, it appears that several top Democrats conspired to have Nazaroff profiled and harassed for exercising his constitutional rights. “I wanted to bring attention to a Novi small business that is making people nervous out here,” Markham wrote to Thomas Glenn Hardesty, the homeland security officer for Oakland County, and Novi Police Chief David Molloy. Markham noted that she had been monitoring Nazaroff’s social media activity and wanted him profiled by law enforcement because of political speech she opposes. “Justin Nazaroff makes his presence known online, and sometimes shows up at events with open carry “just because I can”. He likes intimidating people,” Markham wrote. “He has a Twitter @FenixAmmunition that has been pretty hostile and active lately.” In his response to the email, Hardesty noted that the Democrat Oakland County executive’s office also reached out to complain about Nazaroff’s beliefs. Bill Mullan, Media and Communications Officer for Oakland County Executive David Coulter, also alerted homeland security about Nazaroff’s pro-gun and anti-mask advocacy. As a result of these Democrat public officials conspiring against Nazaroff, Chief Molloy went to Fenix Ammunition in order to confront him at his place of business. He reported that Nazaroff was not barring people with masks from entering the store, which apparently would be against the law. “Upon the officer and sergeant’s arrival, they noticed a customer inside the lobby wearing a mask. There was a note on the front door advising customers about wearing a mask. The sign did have Justin’s person thoughts about mask wearing, but it never said, not to wear a mask. They also noticed markings on the floor indicating proper social distancing and there was hand sanitizer on the counters,” Chief Molloy noted in his email response to Markham. Molloy noted that he visited Fenix Ammo “after receiving a formal complaint from a community member,” showing how snitches are laying in wait to report all noncompliance with COVID-19 lockdown overreach. He did not appear to find anything wrong with how Nazaroff was operating his business. However, Molloy noted that he sent his findings to “the Oakland County Prosecutor, the County Health Division, and the Attorney General’s Office for review.” So, these agencies, mostly dominated by far-left Democrats, could choose to levy a reprisal against Nazaroff for his refusal to submit to mask tyranny.

The Big Brother crackdown will be massively intensifying, particularly if Biden wins in next month’s election. There may be no peaceful way out of this Orwellian Nightmare with what the Democrats and their allies have already done.

