https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scotus-democrats-alan-dershowitz-packthecourt/2020/10/09/id/991218

Joe Biden is aiding radical Democrats who seek to pack the Supreme Court by not rejecting the suggestion before the election, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax TV.

“The voters are entitled to know what we’re getting,” Dershowitz, a self-proclaimed Democrat, told Friday’s “John Bachman Now.” “It would affect my vote to know that Democrats are going to try to pack the court, and that I would not be in favor of.”

Dershowitz also rejected The New York Times editorial suggestion of expanding the court from nine justices to a number as high as 37.

“The integrity of the Supreme Court is forever,” Dershowitz added to host John Bachman, “and we had nine justices now for well over 100 years. That’s the tradition of the Supreme Court and to start introducing packing every time one party gets control of the presidency and the senate, we will end up with the Supreme Court that’s no longer a judicial institution.”

Both Democrats and Republicans should answer the question about whether they would use the proposed strategy to retaliate by packing the court when they have the Senate and the White House, Dershowitz said.

“The Constitution and the Supreme Court are what stand between us and a mob rule, and we really need to make sure that the Supreme Court preserves its credibility,” Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz has also rejected debate moderators for not pressing Biden or running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on court packing when President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were forced to take asking the question into their own hands – without support from complicit moderators.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

