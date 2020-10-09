https://newsthud.com/kaepernick-writes-f-reform-in-new-essay-says-in-order-to-eradicate-anti-blackness-we-must-also-abolish-the-police/

In a new essay posted to Medium, former NFL Quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick calls for a movement for a future without policing and prisons.

The activist famous for kneeling during the national anthem claims “the central intent of policing is to surveil, terrorize, capture, and kill marginalized populations, specifically Black folks.”

Kaepernick writes “f reform” and argues “in order to eradicate anti-Blackness, we must also abolish the police.”

He continues “the abolition of one without the other is impossible.”

Colin also claims “reforms have done nothing to stop the actions that force us to #SayTheirNames.”

He argues “only by dismantling unjust systems can we imagine a future that is safe, healthy, and truly free.”

Writing on police and policing, Kaepernick writes:

“The central intent of policing is to surveil, terrorize, capture, and kill marginalized populations, specifically Black folks. In her edited collection, Imprisoned Intellectuals, Joy James put the United States under the magnifying glass. “The world can see what goes on in the tombs of America as Black people are being slowly strangled and suffocated to death,” she writes. When the world witnessed the police choke Eric Garner to death as he gasped “I can’t breathe” — that is an act of terror. When a cop car pulled up to Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy, and the cop shot him in less than two seconds — that is an act of terror. When police broke down 92-year-old Kathryn Johnston’s front door, unloaded 39 rounds, and left five bullets buried in her body — that is an act of terror. We recognize it as anti-Black violence and control while law enforcement and the injustice system see it as essential to the very nature of the job.”

He later cites the Black Panther Party and adds:

“The more that I have learned about the history and evolution of policing in the United States, the more I understand its roots in white supremacy and anti-Blackness. Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton once said, “The police are in our community not to promote our welfare or for our security or our safety, but they are there to contain us, to brutalize us, and murder us.” The ever-present threat of premature death at the hands, knees, chokeholds, tasers, and guns of law enforcement has only further engrained its anti-Black foundation into the institutions of policing. In order to eradicate anti-Blackness, we must also abolish the police. The abolition of one without the other is impossible.”

Kaepernick concludes “Abolition now. Abolition for the people.”

