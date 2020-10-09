https://babylonbee.com/news/animation-trump-supporter-changes-mind-after-pres-gets-covid/
Trump got COVID-19 this week. How did his supporters handle it? Guy Curtis and Samantha Kurlock interview one Trump supporter who has changed his mind. This is your BNN Week In Review for 10-9-2020.
Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee
After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.
Teachers Unions Promise School Will Resume As Soon As The Teachers Are Done Campaigning For Biden