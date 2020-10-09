https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/another-media-myth-torn-apart-new-uk-study-reveals-cambridge-analytica-not-act-improperly-2016-campaign/

Facebook announced in early April 2018 that the data of up to 87 million users may have been improperly shared with a political consulting firm connected to President Trump during the 2016 election.

The news STUNNED the American media elites!

The news shocked the political world and launched two full days of congressional hearings into Facebook practices.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: Video of Joe Biden Calling for a Muslim Jihad Was Created, Translated, Promoted and Endorsed By the US Government

But in 2012 the Obama campaign harvested data from 190 million Facebook users.

The media cheered the sheer brilliance of the Obama campaign.

CNN cheered the brilliant strategy of the Obama campaign.

[embedded content]

Now this…

A newly completed study be the UK’s information commissioner rejects earlier accusations put forward by leftist hacks and alleged whistleblowers that Cambridge Analytica acted improperly during the 2016 US election.

ICO report into Cambridge Analytica finds no Russian connections, no Brexit link, and largely ineffective predictive analytics that were wildly overhyped https://t.co/g8WI5N1hlF — Nick Srnicek (@n_srnck) October 7, 2020

The Financial Times reported:

After more than three years, Elizabeth Denham, the UK’s Information Commissioner, has closed her investigation into improper data handling by the SCL and Cambridge Analytica group. At first glance her findings, which were released on Tuesday, dispel many of the accusations put forward by whistleblowers and digital rights campaigners over the course of 2018. The most serious of these was that the digital marketing specialist had colluded with Russia to steer the results of the Brexit referendum and broken US campaign rules during the 2016 presidential election. Campaigners had also previously argued the company failed to delete contentious data sourced from Facebook without users’ permission when asked. Denham told a parliamentary select committee on Friday that “on examination, the methods that SCL were using, were in the main, well recognised processes using commonly available technology”.

Read the rest here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

