After a report emerged that the Commission on Presidential Debates had been forced to officially cancel the second presidential debate—a town hall-style event with both major party candidates—the Biden campaign bashed President Donald Trump for refusing to participate after the commission initially said the debate would be held virtually.

“It’s shameful that Donald Trump ducked the only debate in which voters get to ask the questions—but it’s no surprise,” Andrew Bates, the Biden campaign’s rapid response director, said in a statement Friday evening, reports CNN’s Dan Merica. “Everyone knows that Donald Trump likes to bully reporters, but obviously he doesn’t have the guts to answer for his record to voters at the same time as Vice President Biden.”

.@AndrewBatesNC, a Biden spokesman, on the cancellation: “It’s shameful that Donald Trump ducked the only debate in which the voters get to ask the questions — but it’s no surprise.” Full: pic.twitter.com/TmIupU90eX — Dan Merica (@merica) October 9, 2020

While the debate commission’s announcement means that there will be no official debate on October 15, the Trump campaign has responded to the development by suggesting that the two campaigns simply host a debate without the commission.

“There is no medical reason to stop the October 15 debate in Miami from proceeding as scheduled, since the President will be healthy and ready to debate. There is also no reason there shouldn’t be the three total presidential debates as Joe Biden had originally agreed. We have suggested using October 22 and October 29 to hold the final two debates. It’s time for the biased commission to stop protecting Biden and preventing voters from hearing from the two candidates for president,” said Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh on Friday evening.

“There’s nothing that says that President Trump and Joe Biden can’t debate together without the overlords at the commission having a say in the matter. We would be glad to debate one-on-one without the commission’s interference,” concluded Murtaugh.

There’s no medical reason to stop the Oct. 15 debate from proceeding as scheduled, since the President will be healthy and ready to debate. It’s time for the biased commission to stop protecting Biden & preventing voters from hearing from the 2 candidates for president. Full: pic.twitter.com/eOkxIphU5E — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 9, 2020

The Biden campaign has previously rejected the idea of adding a debate on October 29, saying that the two campaigns agreed to the debate dates in advance, and October 29 was not one of those agreed upon dates.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the debate commission officially announced on Friday evening that the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15, would no longer happen.

“On October 8, CPD announced that for the health and safety of all involved, the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15 in Miami, would be conducted virtually. Subsequently, the campaigns of the two candidates who qualified for participation in the debate made a series of statements concerning their respective positions regarding their willingness to participate in a virtual debate on October 15, and each now has announced alternate plans for that date,” announced the debate commission Friday.

“It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22,” said the commission. “Subject to health security considerations, and in accordance with all required testing, masking, social distancing and other protocols, the debate will take place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.”

