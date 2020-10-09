https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/bill-barr-gives-china-joe-kiss-ag-tells-gop-leaders-doj-investigation-obamagate-scandal-wont-released-election/

Maria Bartiromo opened up her Sunday Morning Futures program in late September with the breaking news that US Attorney John Durham will NOT release his report before the 2020 election.

According to Bartiromo, a debate had begun within the Department of Justice as US Attorney John Durham’s criminal investigation is concluding. Sources said it was now too close to the election for the release and it could be viewed as politically motivated.

Upon hearing the news Senator Ron Johnson erupted saying NOT releasing the report on Obama spying on the Trump campaign and the attempted coup of President Trump is a politically motivated decision.

Senator Johnson is right!

Now it’s official.

Via Alayna Treene at Axios:

Attorney General Bill Barr has begun telling top Republicans that the Justice Department’s sweeping review into the origins of the Russia investigation will not be released before the election, a senior White House official and a congressional aide briefed on the conversations tell Axios. Why it matters: Republicans had long hoped the report, led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, would be a bombshell containing revelations about what they allege were serious abuses by the Obama administration and intelligence community probing for connections between President Trump and Russia. “This is the nightmare scenario. Essentially, the year and a half of arguably the number one issue for the Republican base is virtually meaningless if this doesn’t happen before the election,” a GOP congressional aide told Axios.

Barr has made clear that they should not expect any further indictments or a comprehensive report before Nov. 3, our sources say.

The Justice Department declined to comment. The White House did not respond to a request for comment. What we’re hearing: Barr is communicating that Durham is taking his investigation extremely seriously and is focused on winning prosecutions. According to one of the sources briefed on the conversations Barr said Durham is working in a deliberate and calculated fashion, and they need to be patient.

The general sense of the talks, the source says, is that Durham is not preoccupied with completing his probe by a certain deadline for political purposes. Behind the scenes: Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Barr and the Justice Department for not moving more quickly on the investigation.

Read the rest here.

Scoop: Barr tells Republicans Durham report won’t be ready by election https://t.co/R9kp1V5IwO — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) October 9, 2020

