A black motorist was captured on video chewing out a large group of Black Lives Matter protesters who were blocking a street Thursday in Tacoma, Washington.

What happened?

The clip initially shows the motorist — wearing a red shirt, jeans, and dark baseball cap — standing next to the driver-side door of a blue pickup truck at an intersection that the protesters appear to have blocked. The protesters are yelling at him — and he’s yelling right back.

Much of what’s said isn’t clear, but it appears the furious motorist is telling protesters that their militancy is having a negative impact on the black lives they supposedly care about.

“I’m blacker than you!” the motorist hollers at the group. “I’m blacker than you!”

One of the protesters is heard on the clip hilariously pleading several times to “de-escalate!” before she apparently starts fearing for her comrades’ safety and yells at the motorist to “stop, man!” and “just get in your f***ing truck and go!”

As the video continues, things heat up even more as other black people appear to take the motorist’s side and confront the Black Lives Matter group.

Here’s the clip. (Content warning: Language):

Anything else?

Black Lives Matter protesters in Tacoma blocked southbound Interstate 5 later Thursday evening, the News Tribune reported.

Earlier, they rallied in front of Tacoma police headquarters, the paper said, adding that some signs referenced Manuel Ellis, a Tacoma man who died while being restrained by Tacoma police in March.

The News Tribune said at about 5:30 p.m. the protesters began moving down South Pine Street toward South 38th Street and then started to block traffic.

A police spokeswoman told the paper that members moved onto I-5 sometime after 7 p.m.

Indeed, the below clip shows many of the same members of the Black Lives Matter group who were arguing with the motorist at the intersection now standing in the freeway lanes and chanting “Hands up! Don’t shoot!” and “No justice, no peace!”

Content warning: Language:

Tacoma Washington Antifa Blocks Entire HIGHWAY #Antifa #TacomaProtest #WA



