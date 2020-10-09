https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/09/bob-dole-drops-the-hammer-on-the-bipartisan-commission-on-presidential-debates/

With news breaking right now that the Commission on Presidential Debates has formally canceled the presidential debate on October 15. . .

. . .read this truth-bomb from former Sen. Bob Dole where he says that the commission’s Republican members do not support President Trump:

This source is unimpeachable:

This *should* result in changes:

“This was always rigged against @realDonaldTump”:

And from Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy:

Former libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson, however, takes issue with Dole’s description of the committee as “bipartisan” and not “nonpartisan”:

He does have a point:

With the October 15 event canceled, it looks like the next one will be October 22 in Nashville:

Although we may still hear from both candidates on October 15 via town halls:

Stay tuned. . .

***

