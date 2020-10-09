https://justthenews.com/government/security/bond-set-10-million-two-men-plotting-kidnap-gov-whitmer?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Two of the men charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been ordered held on bonds of $10 million each.

Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 26, were charged Friday with counts of terrorism, gang membership, providing support for planned terrorist actions and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Four men involved are being held with bonds set at $250,000 and another man in South Carolina is in police custody and expected to be extradited back to Michigan.

A total of 19 state felony charges against the seven men involved with the militia group known as Wolverine Watchmen were filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D). Another six individuals have been charged in federal court, totaling 13 individuals charged in the plot.

In addition to raiding the Capitol and kidnapping the governor, authorities said the “suspects were alleged to have called on the groups’ members to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them; made threats of violence to instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse.”

Nessel said Friday that Whitmer and her family “had been moved around” as a result of law enforcement concerns.

