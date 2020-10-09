https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/boom-trump-legal-adviser-jenna-ellis-stomps-pelosis-latest-coup-attempt-dems-need-vp-sign-25th-amendment-scam-sorry-nancy/

Democrats are sooo desperate. They are just being ridiculous at this point!

On Friday Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an investigation into President Donald Trump’s mental and physical health on Friday — less than 4 weeks until the presidential election.

This is the Democrat Party’s latest attempted at a coup of President Trump.

They STILL have not accepted the results of the 2016 election.

Nancy Pelosi: This is not about Pres. Trump. He will face the judgment of the voters. But he shows the need to create a process for future presidents… a president’s fitness for office must be determined by science and facts’

Speaker Pelosi introduces legislation to establish a commission on the 25th Amendment: “This is not about President Trump. He will face the judgement of the voters. But he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents.” pic.twitter.com/06vzxFN0It — The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) October 9, 2020

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: Video of Joe Biden Calling for a Muslim Jihad Was Created, Translated, Promoted and Endorsed By the US Government

It’s just too bad Nancy Pelosi didn’t read the US Constitution before her publicity stunt today!

If Pelosi would have read the US Constitution she would know that the Vice President has to sign off on their coup plot.

Sorry Nancy! Your coup is OVER!

Trump Campaign Senior Legal Adviser and Constitutional Attorney Jenna Ellis broke the bad news to Nancy after her stunt.

These are the words @SpeakerPelosi should have highlighted in Amendment 25, Section 4. Can’t take action without the Vice President, Nancy. Doesn’t matter what your little coup bill says. pic.twitter.com/UNroNRXLOs — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 9, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

