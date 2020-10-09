https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-bidens-debate-moderator-claimed-hacked-claimed-hacked-twice-past/

Joe Biden’s former intern, Steve Scully, the moderator of the second scheduled presidential debate that was set for October 15 in Miami appears to have the integrity of his mentor.

Scully was the upcoming debate moderator until the debate commission changed it from an in person to virtual town hall Thursday morning which prompted President Trump to decline participating in the Presidential commissions unannounced change.

On Thursday night Steve Scully tweeted publicly a question to Trump-hater Anthony Scaramucci, asking, “Should I respond to Trump?”

Screenshot of the tweet because he deleted:

This morning it looked like the CPD was going with the old Joy Reid ‘hackers’ defense.

“Apparently something now that’s being on television and on the radio saying that… he’s been talking to #Scaramucci. He was hacked. It didn’t happen,” CPD co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf said on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show.

Fahrenkopf made the remarks on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show a short time ago. — Rocco Aloe (@Rocco_FNC) October 9, 2020

C-Span released a statement regarding the so called “hack” of Steve Scully’s Twitter account.

“The Commission on Presidential Debates has stated publicly that the tweet was not sent by Scully himself and is investigating with the help of authorities.”

But what Scully didn’t share is that he claimed his Twitter account was hacked back in 2012 and 2013 as well:

Tweets from 2012 and 2013 pic.twitter.com/jdeKqq7UEW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 9, 2020

If he worked for a private firm with integrity and accountability, he’d been gone yesterday.

Third time’s a charm huh Steve?

