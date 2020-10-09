https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/09/breaking-brian-stelter-actually-makes-sense-on-twitter-and-rofl-this-is-just-too-good/

This is arguably one of Brian Stelter’s finest tweets.

Too bad he didn’t write it.

Some thought Brian had accidentally typed in his password, others thought he was butt-tweeting (that sounds dirty, sorry) but in reality, it was his kiddo typing.

Maybe he should turn his Twitter account over to is son more often because the response was pretty spectacular.

Heh.

Right, it took real bravery to put this out there.

To be fair, kudos to Brian for leaving this tweet up.

Not bad.

