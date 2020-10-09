https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/09/breaking-brian-stelter-actually-makes-sense-on-twitter-and-rofl-this-is-just-too-good/

This is arguably one of Brian Stelter’s finest tweets.

Too bad he didn’t write it.

nbgtjhfg67ioujhy2sw3 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 8, 2020

Some thought Brian had accidentally typed in his password, others thought he was butt-tweeting (that sounds dirty, sorry) but in reality, it was his kiddo typing.

truly not a password — it was my son’s keyboard bashing! — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 8, 2020

Maybe he should turn his Twitter account over to is son more often because the response was pretty spectacular.

We’re sorry. That gift card has already been redeemed. Please enter a different code. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 9, 2020

Heh.

beyond adding special characters to your next pw, I hope you also have a 2fa security key — Caleb Bushner #JusticeforBreonna (@CalebBushner) October 8, 2020

This makes more sense than anything you’ve ever said — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) October 9, 2020

thought provoking — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 8, 2020

Arguably his best tweet. — יוסף חיים (@Rabbi224) October 9, 2020

This is by far the most intelligent thing you’ve ever tweeted. — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) October 8, 2020

Literally your best tweet — Ty (@Ty_Atty) October 9, 2020

Your most coherent tweet in ages — Jay Of The J (@ToLearned) October 8, 2020

I’ve often thought this but you had the guts to say it. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 9, 2020

Right, it took real bravery to put this out there.

Now that’s a Stelter opinion I can agree with. pic.twitter.com/J9YAa2HSGv — 🍑TnGa-Judgement Day is gonna be busy. 🙏 (@T_tothe2ndNGa) October 8, 2020

To be fair, kudos to Brian for leaving this tweet up.

Not bad.

***

Related:

It is SO on! Steve Schmidt tries firing back at Jonah Goldberg in VICIOUS back and forth and OMG there’s NOT enough popcorn

Nancy Pelosi all but admits they’re setting the stage to remove Biden for Kamala Harris with 25th amendment legislation (watch)

What an INSANELY stupid idea –> Yelp goes WOKE, creates alert system so users can accuse businesses of ‘racist conduct’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

