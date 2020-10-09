https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-debate-commission-cancels-debate-trump-pulls-leftist-moderator-steve-scully-caught-posting-anti-trump-tweet/

The Commission on Presidential Debates officially cancelled the second presidential debate on Friday.

President Trump withdrew from the “virtual debate” with Joe Biden after the commission changed the rules and did not notify the Trump Campaign.

The commission refused to change the debate into a live event.

And then on Thursday the second debate moderator revealed himself as an Anti-Trumper after he tweeted out a nasty tweet to Never-Trumper Anthony Scaramucci.

Scully deleted his Twitter account Friday.

The commission cancelled the debate on Friday.

Trump wasn’t taking part in farce.

And that’s an official cancellation of the next debate in Miami, from thee Commission on Presidential Debates –> pic.twitter.com/vmZECyrOTV — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) October 9, 2020

The first debate moderator was a registered Democrat and the second interned for Biden. Do you really think the Commission on Presidential Debates is fair? — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 8, 2020

