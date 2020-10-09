https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-biden-debate-canceled-virtual

The Commission on Presidential Debates canceled the second debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden after the president refused to participate in the virtual format.

CNN reported the development on Friday evening and cited a source familiar with the plans. The Wall Street Journal first reported the decision.

The reported cancelation of the debate caps off an angry feud between the two campaigns and the commission as they argued over when to have the debate and how to have it conducted safely.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign released a statement confirming the decision.

“Vice President Biden looks forward to making his case to the American people about how to overcome this pandemic, restore American leadership and our alliances in the world, and bring the American people together,” said Andrew Bates.

“It’s shameful that Donald Trump ducked the only debate in which the voters get to ask the questions — but it’s no surprise,” he continued.

“Everyone knows that Donald Trump likes to bully reporters, but obviously he doesn’t have the guts to answer for his record to voters at the same time as Vice President Biden,” he concluded.

The president tested positive for coronavirus and his physician said in a statement on Thursday that his treatment had gone successfully and that he was ready to begin public appearances again.

Here’s more about the debate over the debate:

[embedded content]

Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

