Republican Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) demanded on Friday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be stripped of their royal titles for interfering in the 2020 US election.

Rep. Jason Smith sent a letter Friday to British Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce, DCMG, expressing concern over Harry and Meghan’s continued interference in the 2020 US election.

Smith accused the British royals of interference by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the US election.

The British royals attacked President Trump and told Americans to “reject hate speech” in a recent election video.

Finally Rep. Jason Smith requested that Harry and Meghan be stripped of their royal titles!

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are using foreign titles to campaign against President Trump and interfere with our election. Today, I asked the British Government to put a stop to it. See my full letter below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/64BdQjYBnG — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) October 9, 2020

