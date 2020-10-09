https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-pelosi-announces-bill-to-create-panel-to-judge-presidents-capacity-to-remain-in-office/

‘FEELING GOOD’: First Lady Melania Trump Updates Her CoVID Condition, Says ‘Resting at Home’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.05.20

First Lady Melania Trump updated the American public on her CoVID condition Monday; saying she’s “feeling good” and “resting at home” as she recovers after testing positive for the Coronavirus late last week.

“My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus,” posted Mrs. Trump on social media.

My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 5, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.