‘FEELING GOOD’: First Lady Melania Trump Updates Her CoVID Condition, Says ‘Resting at Home’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.05.20
First Lady Melania Trump updated the American public on her CoVID condition Monday; saying she’s “feeling good” and “resting at home” as she recovers after testing positive for the Coronavirus late last week.
“My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus,” posted Mrs. Trump on social media.
My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 5, 2020
CNN analyst Asha Rangappa ripped President Trump on social media after leaving Walter Read Medical Center; calling the Commander-in-Chief a “biological terrorist” for contracting CoVID-19.
“To recap: We have a biological terrorist in the White House,” posted the analyst on Twitter. “BTW, I mean that literally. Trump’s own AG says that COVID meets the statutory definition of a ‘biological agent’ and that intentionally passing it to others can constitute an act of terrorism.”
BTW, I mean that literally. Trump’s own AG says that COVID meets the statutory definition of a “biological agent” and that intentionally passing it to others can constitute an act of terrorism https://t.co/UcQwshbUS9
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 6, 2020
Chief White House physician Dr. Sean Conley updated the nation on the President’s condition following his diagnosis of CoVID-19 last week; saying the Commander-in-Chief is currently experiencing “no symptoms” related to the illness.
“This morning the President’s team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms,” Conley wrote.
JUST IN: White House physician says Trump experiencing “no symptoms” of coronavirus https://t.co/I5F9NuPtB7 pic.twitter.com/7dwq4U9SZ9
— The Hill (@thehill) October 6, 2020
White House physician says President Trump “reports no symptoms.” pic.twitter.com/HulhclBb03
— Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) October 6, 2020
“Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more,” Conley added.
