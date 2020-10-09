https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-pelosi-announces-bill-to-create-panel-to-judge-presidents-capacity-to-remain-in-office/

‘FEELING GOOD’: First Lady Melania Trump Updates Her CoVID Condition, Says ‘Resting at Home’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.05.20

First Lady Melania Trump updated the American public on her CoVID condition Monday; saying she’s “feeling good” and “resting at home” as she recovers after testing positive for the Coronavirus late last week.

“My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus,” posted Mrs. Trump on social media.

THIS IS CNN: Network Analyst Declares President Trump a ‘Biological Terrorist’ for Leaving Hospital

posted by Hannity Staff – 3 days ago

CNN analyst Asha Rangappa ripped President Trump on social media after leaving Walter Read Medical Center; calling the Commander-in-Chief a “biological terrorist” for contracting CoVID-19.

“To recap: We have a biological terrorist in the White House,” posted the analyst on Twitter. “BTW, I mean that literally. Trump’s own AG says that COVID meets the statutory definition of a ‘biological agent’ and that intentionally passing it to others can constitute an act of terrorism.”

Chief White House physician Dr. Sean Conley updated the nation on the President’s condition following his diagnosis of CoVID-19 last week; saying the Commander-in-Chief is currently experiencing “no symptoms” related to the illness.

“This morning the President’s team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms,” Conley wrote.

“Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more,” Conley added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

