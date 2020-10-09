https://hannity.com/media-room/broadway-stays-dark-new-york-shuts-down-theater-industry-until-mid-2021-at-the-earliest/

LIGHTS OUT ON BROADWAY: Broadway Closing All Shows Until April 12th Over Coronavirus Fears

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.12.20

New York City’s famed Broadway shows will go dark Thursday night over fears of further Coronavirus outbreaks in the Big Apple; shutting down productions are Governor Cuomo banned gatherings of 500 people or more.

“Broadway will shut down tonight until April 12, due to the coronavirus outbreak, several sources told The Post. In what is the worst crisis the industry has faced since the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001, several shows will not be able to recover,” reports the New York Post.

“Along with Broadway going dark, classic music fans will be shut out, too, as the New York Philharmonic announced today that it has canceled all of its concerts immediately and through March 31,” adds the newspaper.

“Science dictates these decisions,” said Cuomo.

There are now 148 cases of Coronavirus in Westchester County, 95 in New York City, and 61 on Long Island.

Source: NY Post