Mask Nazi Joe Biden got caught without his face mask on while he was indoors and near other people on Friday during his campaign stop in Nevada.

Biden has repeatedly called for a nationwide mask mandate but it’s only for the rubes.

Joe Biden actually said that President Trump bears responsibility for becoming infected with Covid because he often refuses to wear face masks.

“Look, anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying, ‘masks don’t matter, social distancing doesn’t matter’ — I think is responsible for what happens to them,” Biden said during a NBC News town hall.

Biden didn’t wear a mask while he was inside of a gym.

Biden also wore his face mask incorrectly.

Science!

What a clown!

Biden actually took his face mask off to cough! Gross!

WATCH:

