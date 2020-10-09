https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/busted-joe-biden-takes-off-face-mask-inside-gym-around-people/

Mask Nazi Joe Biden got caught without his face mask on while he was indoors and near other people on Friday during his campaign stop in Nevada.

Biden has repeatedly called for a nationwide mask mandate but it’s only for the rubes.

Joe Biden actually said that President Trump bears responsibility for becoming infected with Covid because he often refuses to wear face masks.

“Look, anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying, ‘masks don’t matter, social distancing doesn’t matter’ — I think is responsible for what happens to them,” Biden said during a NBC News town hall.

Biden didn’t wear a mask while he was inside of a gym.

Apparently it’s ok to take your masks off and get close together indoors when you’re Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/GIYfFk3X0I — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 9, 2020

Biden also wore his face mask incorrectly.

What’s the point of a mask on Joe Biden if he can’t wear it properly? pic.twitter.com/WILPGyeGHz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 9, 2020

Science!

Ladies and gentlemen, the candidate of “following the science” pic.twitter.com/1uS3vhrn9E — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 9, 2020

What a clown!

And this is the man who thinks he has the authority to enforce a federal mask mandate pic.twitter.com/mwM1YLDZwW — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 9, 2020

Biden actually took his face mask off to cough! Gross!

WATCH:

You can’t make this up. Joe Biden just removed his mask to cough in his hand. Talk about unsanitary! pic.twitter.com/4rwJvHA3LS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 9, 2020

