North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham (D) held his first press conference Friday since admitting to sexting a woman other than his wife, but refused several times to answer whether he had been involved with additional women outside of his marriage.

What are the details?

Cunningham — a married father of two who is running to unseat incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R) — admitted a week ago to engaging in sexually-charged text messages with a California public relations strategist named Arlene Guzman Todd.

As TheBlaze previously reported, Guzman Todd “is married to Jeremy Todd, who like Cunningham is a military veteran, reportedly served 15 years in the Army.”

Guzman Todd later told the Associated Press that her affair with Cunningham was also physical.

While Cunningham has remained mum on the topic for several days, National File, the outlet that broke the news on his sexting scandal, published claims from a former Cunningham supporter and attorney that the Democrat had been carrying on an affair with another woman since 2012 who was “devastated” after learning of his relationship with Guzman Todd.

During the press conference on Friday, Cunningham was asked repeatedly by reporters whether or not there are more women who might come forward.

Local outlet WNCN-TV counted four times that the Senate candidate refused to answer the question, dodging by saying that he had already taken responsibility for the hurt he has caused, that “people are tired of hearing about personal issues,” and that Tillis was trying to redirect the conversation away from the Republican’s own record.

[embedded content]

Cal Cunningham doesn’t answer specific questions about other potential affairs



www.youtube.com



Politico’s Burgess Everett reported: “‘I’ve said what I’m going to say about it,’ Cunningham concludes when asked if there are more women and if this might hang over his head.”

Early Friday morning, Tillis tweeted out a new political ad attacking Cunningham over the affair allegations, writing, “Chuck Schumer has spent over $80 million trying to paint one picture of Cal Cunningham, but North Carolinians are now realizing it was all one big lie and that Cunningham’s candidacy is riddled with hypocrisy.”

Anything else?

The U.S. Army Reserve said Wednesday that it is now investigating Cunningham, but did not provide any details.

According to The Washington Examiner:

Tillis previously stated that Cunningham’s actions warranted military disciplinary action, and Republicans went after Cunningham, saying that he may have violated Article 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice under the section of adultery, citing his rank as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve and his mistress’s status as the wife of an Army combat veteran.

