An evangelical college in northern California reportedly told its entire student body of more than 1,600 people to quarantine because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry in Redding, California, said 68 students currently have COVID-19 and 137 cases have been reported since classes started in September, the Associated Press reported.

The outbreak contributed to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Shasta County — more than 500 new cases in the last two weeks — that triggered stricter regulations on restaurants, bars, theaters and businesses, the AP reported.

The alarming rise prompted the school to ask students to quarantine for two weeks — and is requiring mask-wearing and testing before students are allowed to return, Action News Now reported.

”I think college settings, in general, are really challenging because these are younger people,” said Dr. Karen Ramstrom, Shasta County’s public health officer, the news outlet reported. ”They’re coming into a new setting and getting to know each other.”

The evangelical college doesn’t have dorms. School officials say they’ve accepted fewer students and are operating at 70% capacity because of the pandemic, the Record Searchlight reported.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 16,484 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in California, the third most in the United States, behind New York, with 33,290 deaths and Texas, with 16,852 deaths.

