The leading mayoral candidate in Portland, Oregon made national headlines this week after images appeared on social media showing the far-left politician wearing a skirt featuring the faces of Mao Zedong, Che Guevara, and Joseph Stalin.

“Sarah Iannarone — who, like all other candidates in the race, is unaffiliated with a political party — can be seen in the photo, shared earlier this week by independent journalist Andy Ngo, wearing a skirt covered in the faces of Che Guevara, Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin,” reports Fox News.

“Iannarone is beating incumbent Mayor Ted Wheeler in the race, which uses a nonpartisan voting system in local elections, by upward of 11 points, according to the latest survey from local newspaper Willamette Week, published Monday,” adds Fox.

