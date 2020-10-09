https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/chased-3-platforms-palestinian-plane-hijacker-still-finds-way-call-terrorism/

(INVESTIGATIVE PROJECT) After three social media platforms pulled the plug on Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine PFLP terrorist Leila Khaled’s online speech last month at San Francisco State University, a separate speech last weekend gave her a venue to say everything she had been prevented from voicing the week before.

She repeatedly encouraged “armed struggle” against Israel, challenging its right to exist and calling for its destruction.

“And of course, this means that we have to be determined to struggle, including armed struggle,” she told an audience on Zoom and Facebook under the auspices of Australia-based International League of Peoples’ Struggle. She pointed to the United Nations charter, which she said gives “people under oppression … the right to resist by all means, including armed struggle.”

