Chris Christie is now in the hospital for a second week as he continues to recover from coronavirus, according to CNN.

Christie said he has taken remdesivir to treat the virus, the same therapy given to President Donald Trump when he visited Walter Reed Hospital.

Sources have said Christie is coming along well, but not many other details have been released.

Christie is the only senior Republican who’s come in contact with Trump who remains in the hospital. He tweeted seven days ago that he checked himself in as a precautionary measure after contracting COVID-19.

According to BMC Medicine, the median hospital stay to treat coronavirus in nations outside of China is five days.

