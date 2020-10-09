https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/09/chuck-schumer-says-lindsey-graham-must-take-a-covid-19-test-before-the-amy-coney-barrett-hearing-can-take-place/

Tonight’s debate in South Carolina between Sen. Lindsey Graham and Dem challenger Jaime Harrison has been canceled after Harrison demanded that Sen. Graham take a Covid-19 test, which he’s refused to do:

Appears @harrisonjaime is skipping tonights debate. Mr. Harrision is ducking the debate because the more we know about his radical policies, the less likely he is to win. It’s not about medicine, its politics. His liberal views are a loser in South Carolina – and he knows it! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2020

Instead of a debate, the candidates will appear solo to take questions:

No such luck, Lindsey. I’ll be there. Thank you to our hosts for accommodating Senator Graham’s refusal to take a Covid test, and changing the debate format to keep everyone safe. 🙄 https://t.co/pbNF5Fnqac — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 9, 2020

The testing issue has already come up:

Jamie Harrison, in what is now a SC candidate forum, and not debate, lauds GOP Sens. Collins, Cornyn, and VP Pence for “being responsible” and getting tested for COVID, while Lindsey Graham “thinks he’s special enough that he can’t” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) October 9, 2020

Sen. Graham’s doctor wrote in a note that under CDC guidelines a test is not necessary:

I’ll take medical direction from actual physicians, not my political opponent. pic.twitter.com/dRUoVgZQB9 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2020

Sen. Graham’s refusal to take the test before the debate has led to much speculation that if he were to actually test positive, it would derail the hearing for Amy Coney Barrett:

Repeating myself and others here, but the reason Lindsey Graham won’t get tested despite having been exposed to many COVID+ people is because if he reveals a positive test and has to quarantine the Amy Coney Barrett nomination could get scuttled. There is no other logical reason. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 9, 2020

Other senators who’ve refused a test this week:

Republican senators declining to get tested for COVID in past week or so include McConnell, Graham, Grassleyhttps://t.co/CrQErRVL5p — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) October 9, 2020

And this has Sen. Chuck Schumer demanded that Sen. Graham take a test before any hearing for ACB takes place:

Why won’t Lindsey Graham take a COVID test? Maybe he is worried he wouldn’t be able to lead an already illegitimate Supreme Court hearing. It’s the same reckless behavior as Donald Trump. He must get tested before any hearing can take place. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 9, 2020

Well, good luck with that.

