Tonight’s debate in South Carolina between Sen. Lindsey Graham and Dem challenger Jaime Harrison has been canceled after Harrison demanded that Sen. Graham take a Covid-19 test, which he’s refused to do:

Instead of a debate, the candidates will appear solo to take questions:

The testing issue has already come up:

Sen. Graham’s doctor wrote in a note that under CDC guidelines a test is not necessary:

Sen. Graham’s refusal to take the test before the debate has led to much speculation that if he were to actually test positive, it would derail the hearing for Amy Coney Barrett:

Other senators who’ve refused a test this week:

And this has Sen. Chuck Schumer demanded that Sen. Graham take a test before any hearing for ACB takes place:

Well, good luck with that.

