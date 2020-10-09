https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/creepy-joe-biden-tells-young-boy-campaign-stop-nevada-got-couple-people-like-lasso-video/

Creepy Joe is at it again.

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Nevada for a campaign stop.

Biden took in Mariachi music before he delivered remarks in East Las Vegas.

A young boy with a lasso showed off his skills as the Mariachi music played.

As soon as the music came to a stop, Biden summoned the child, “Max, come on up here! Come here!”

Biden continued, “Now look, I’ve got a couple of people I’d like you to lasso. Are you ready to move? I need to take you to Washington with me. Are you ready to do that?”

“How old are you?” Biden asked.

CREEP!

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden takes in Mariachi music then talks to young man with lasso in Las Vegas, Nevada: “I’ve got a couple of people I’d like you to lasso.” pic.twitter.com/vfmsDLFUlW — The Hill (@thehill) October 9, 2020

Biden is a total creep.

Last week the pervert struck again and said that he wants to see young girls at his campaign stop “dancing when they are four years older.”

“I want to see these beautiful young ladies, I want to see them dancing when they are four years older too,” he said.

