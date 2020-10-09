https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/debate-commission-moderator-steve-scully-ignites-bias-question/

The Presidential Debate Commission’s proposed moderator for the pending argument between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden has ignited bias questions about himself by sending a social media message, publicly, to an ardent opponent of the president.

It previously was revealed that the proposed moderator, Steve Scully, had interned for Biden early in his career. He’s now a political editor at C-SPAN.

A tweet from his account this week stated, “@Scaramucci should I respond to trump.”

Fox reported that “raised eyebrows” because now critics are questioning his “objectivity.”

The report explained the question appeared to be addressing ex-White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. He once supported the president but later joined the social agenda that describes itself as the “Resistance.”

Observers suggested Scully intended to send the message privately to Scaramucci, but instead sent it publicly.

Political reporter Alex Thompson speculated that it was an “odd thing” to appear.

“This is not going to help the idea that Scully is *in any way* an objective and unbiased journalist and moderator,” said Curtis Houck of Newsbusters.

President Trump has charged that Scully was a “never-Trumper.”

Scaramucci himself responded that, “Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down.”

He was able to hold his job in the Trump administration just 10 days in 2017 before being dropped.

Scully’s assignment was to moderate an October 15 meeting in Miami, an event that itself now is in doubt because the commission arbitrarily ruled that it would be a virtual event, and the president said such an effort was not worth his time.

The Daily Mail confirmed during 2016, Scully “tweeted an opinion piece entitled ‘No, Not Trump, Not Ever,'” and Scully also volunteered for the Jimmy Carter campaign in 1976 and worked as a media intern for Ted Kennedy in 1979.

Trump said late Thursday, “But I will say this, that it is a very sad thing. Now you have, the debate commission’s a joke. The commission’s a joke.”

Rebeccah Heinrichs of the Hudson Institute said an the very least, a different moderator would be needed.

“This is disqualifying,” she said of Scully’s opinion.

During the first debate, moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox, both candidates were criticized for interrupting each other and Wallace took heat for not only being biased for Biden, but also for his inability to manage the debate.

Moderator Susan Page for the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and challenger Kamala Harris failed to address a long list of issues regarding the Biden candidacy, and was identified as in the middle of “writing a glowing biography of Speaker Pelosi,” another ardent Trump antagonist.

