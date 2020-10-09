https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/debate-moderator-biden-pal-steve-scully-panics-deletes-twitter-account-claiming-got-hacked/

Steve Scully was supposed to moderate the second scheduled presidential debate that was set for October 15 in Miami.

That was until the debate commission changed it from an in person to virtual town hall Thursday morning which prompted President Trump to cancel in protest of the unannounced change.

On Thursday night Steve Scully tweeted publicly a question to Trump-hater Anthony Scaramucci, asking, “Should I respond to Trump?”

Screenshot of the tweet because he deleted:

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: Video of Joe Biden Calling for a Muslim Jihad Was Created, Translated, Promoted and Endorsed By the US Government

Then Scully claimed his Twitter account got “hacked” – no one is buying this BS story.

“Apparently something now that’s being on television and on the radio saying that… he’s been talking to #Scaramucci. He was hacked. It didn’t happen,” CPD co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf said on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show.

Fahrenkopf made the remarks on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show a short time ago. — Rocco Aloe (@Rocco_FNC) October 9, 2020

C-Span released a statement regarding the so-called “hack” of Steve Scully’s Twitter account.

“The Commission on Presidential Debates has stated publicly that the tweet was not sent by Scully himself and is investigating with the help of authorities.”

Scully couldn’t take the heat and deactivated his Twitter account in a panic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

