The moderator of the second debate between President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden campaign raises over M on day of VP debate Trump chastises Whitmer for calling him ‘complicit’ in extremism associated with kidnapping scheme Trump says he hopes to hold rally Saturday despite recent COVID-19 diagnosis MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign raises over M on day of VP debate Experts predict record election turnout as more than 6.6 million ballots cast in early voting tally Trump-appointed global media chief sued over allegations of pro-Trump agenda MORE was slammed on social media after publicly asking staunch Trump critic Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciFormer DeVos chief of staff joins anti-Trump group Scaramucci to Lemon: Trump ‘doubling down’ on downplaying virus ‘should scare’ viewers Sunday shows – Leaked audio of Trump’s sister reverberates MORE for advice on how to respond to the president.

“@Scaramucci should I respond to Trump,” Scully wrote on Thursday night before taking the tweet down hours later.

Scully appeared to be reaching out to Scaramucci after the president told Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump says he hopes to hold rally Saturday despite recent COVID-19 diagnosis Judge orders Twitter to reveal identity behind account that started Seth Rich conspiracy Fox News Media signs three-book deal with HarperCollins in launch of publishing platform MORE he believed Scully was a “never-Trumper” who “worked for Biden at one point” in reference to Scully’s time as an intern for the then-Delaware senator.

“Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down,” Scaramucci, who once served as White House Communications Director for 11 days, responded.

The tweet comes after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday the planned Oct. 15 moderated by Scully would be conducted virtually.

Trump quickly shot down the proposal, while the Biden campaign announced it would participate in an ABC town hall instead.

The tweet drew criticism from commentators of different political perspectives.

Are you kidding me. Steve Scully the former Biden intern and moderator of the next debate thinks he’s DMing… but he’s doing it out loud. Yea, totally not a setup. Journalism is dead. https://t.co/b07swOAkKg — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 9, 2020

Susan Page, the moderator of the VP debate, hosted an off record party for Seema Verma Steve Scully, the moderator of the next debate, is gossiping with Scaramucci on Twitter about Trump. It’s time for a shakeup in debate commission leadershiphttps://t.co/HblUdKOi1q — Yashar Ali (@yashar) October 9, 2020

Another NeverTrumper moderator must be canned. This is outrageous. https://t.co/W9txbgWWY7 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 9, 2020

The Hill has reached out to the Commission on Presidential Debates for comment.

