https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/09/debate-moderator-former-biden-intern-steve-scully-publicly-asks-trump-hater-scaramucci-for-advice-on-going-after-trump/

In a bizarre exchange on Twitter, presidential debate moderator Steve Scully tagged anti-Trump advocate Anthony Scaramucci asking for advice on whether to “respond to Trump.”

While it is unclear what CSPAN’s Scully was referring to, the former White House communications director who was fired 10 days after his appointment for criticizing the Trump administration cryptically replied to the message, suggesting that “more bad stuff about to go down.”

“Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down,” Scaramucci replied.

Many tweeted speculation about the odd conversation, which appeared to demonstrate the men’s ignorance about Twitter users’ ability to privately direct-message users rather than tag them in a public post. Others questioned Scully’s integrity as the next presidential debate moderator.

Despite Scully’s history working for Joe Biden when he was a senator and Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy as well as retweeting criticism of the Trump administration, the Commission on Presidential Debates chose him to moderate the second presidential debate in Miami.

Not only did the commission, which claims it “does not endorse, support, or oppose political candidates or parties” completely overlook Scully’s obvious disqualifiers, but the commission’s board, which has an average age of over 71 years old, also changed the debate rules both major presidential parties already agreed to, claiming that the first “debate made it clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

The commission also announced on Thursday that the second debate moderated by Scully, originally scheduled to be held in-person on Oct. 15, would instead be held virtually. President Donald Trump expressed concern about a virtual debate, saying he didn’t want to waste his time and accusing the commission of “trying to protect Biden.” Trump also said he would not participate.

It is reported that, instead of a debate between the two, Biden is now scheduled to partake in an ABC town hall event on Oct. 15 and Trump will be hosting a rally.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...