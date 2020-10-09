https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/doctors-says-trump-no-longer-risk-spread-coronavirus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The White House doctor declared Saturday night that President Trump is no longer a threat to spread the coronavirus.

Dr. Sean Conley said he assessed that Trump was “no longer considered a transmission risk to others.

”The assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus,” Conley added.

The statement from the doctor did not mention whether Trump is still testing positive for COVID-19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

