President Donald Trump made his position on Iranian-support for terrorist groups very clear on Friday during an interview on “The Rush Limbaugh Show.”

“Iran knows that and they’ve been put on notice,” Trump said. “If you f–k around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before.”

The word was censored on the delayed radio broadcast due to FCC profanity guidelines, but left as is in Limbaugh’s live stream.

Trump has taken a hard stance against terrorism linked to Iran in the past. In January, he ordered a fatal drone strike on Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani who was reportedly planning imminent attacks targeting hundreds of Americans in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and other countries.

He also pulled out of the Iran Nuclear Deal pioneered under the Obama administration in order to ensure that U.S. economic and security interests were protected.

Trump joined the conservative radio host on Friday for two hours, calling it a “virtual rally” while he continues to recover from COVID-19.

During the State of the Union in February, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Limbaugh had just publicly announced that he was suffering from “advanced lung cancer.”

“Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness,” Trump said. “Here tonight is a special man, beloved by millions of Americans, who just received a stage 4, advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet, Rush Limbaugh. Thank you for your decades of devotion to our country.”

