President Donald Trump warned Iran against funding terrorism against Americans, dropping the f-bomb in a “radio rally” with talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh on Friday.

“They know if they do anything against us, they will pay 1,000 fold,” Trump said, adding, “They’ve been put on notice: If you fuck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before.”

The audio was censored before it went to radio stations across the country, but it was caught on the live “Dittocam” of Limbaugh for his subscribers.

Video of the soundbite was quickly captured and published on social media:

“They’ve been put on notice: If you fuck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before.” – Trump to Iran GOOD! pic.twitter.com/PgJK2uv3LQ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 9, 2020

“Bo Snerdley,” a legendary producer of Limbaugh’s show, confirmed the moment on Twitter as part of “radio history.”

More radio history. The President said “If they F*** around with us,” – that was classic — i think Mike beeped it on the radio feed — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) October 9, 2020

Trump boasted that during his presidency, Iran had become a “very poor nation” unlike during former President Barack Obama’s presidency.

“They’re no longer rich, and they’re not giving out hundreds of millions of dollars to Hamas and all these other groups that caused all the problems,” he said.

The president spoke with Limbaugh for two hours during the show as part of what was billed as a “radio rally” as the president continues to recover from the coronavirus at the White House.

