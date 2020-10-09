http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sRmhRfb8kJ8/

President Donald Trump on Friday defended himself and his supporters against allegations that they were “racist.”

Trump spoke about the left during a virtual radio rally with talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh on Friday, in response to a question from a listener.

“When we are beating them they have nothing else to fall back on but the word racist,” he said. “It means that when you’re winning and you’re just knocking the hell out of them, they have nothing else to say, they call you a racist and this has been going on for decades.”

Trump said he and Limbaugh were constantly accused of being racists by the left, but said that many Americans could see through the political tactic.

“I don’t know that you’re going to stop it, but people are wise to it and people are rolling their eyes now. They’re rolling their eyes.” he said, calling the allegation “disgusting.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

