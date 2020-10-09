https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/dow-closes-160-points-higher-posts-best-week-since-august/

(CNBC) Stocks rose on Friday to end their best week in months as President Donald Trump signaled support for a bigger coronavirus aid package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 161.39 points higher, or 0.6%, at 28,586.90. The S&P 500 gained climbed 0.9% to 3,477.13. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4% to close at 11,579.94.

Microsoft and Salesforce led the Dow higher, rising 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Consumer discretionary and tech were the best-performing S&P 500 sectors, advancing more than 1% each.

