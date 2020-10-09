https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/10/08/ellen-degeneres-tv-ratings-hollywood-blacklisting-campaign-tanks/

The blacklisting campaign to destroy Ellen Degeneres appears to be working. Her ratings are down 38 percent compared to this same week last year.

Initially the September 21 premiere episode of this newest season, number 18, was her highest-rated since 2016. Unfortunately, people were probably only tuning in out of curiosity to see if she would address all the controversies that have hit her over the past year. Which she did.

“I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected,” she said. “I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

“Being known as the ‘be-kind lady’ is a tricky position to be in,” DeGeneres added. “The truth is I am that person you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient. And I am working on all of that.

“I’m especially working on the impatience thing. And it’s not going well, because it’s not happening fast enough,” she joked.

Over the rest of the week, though, the bottom fell out. What had been 2.67 million average viewers last year sunk to just 1.66 million average viewers this year.

Other daytime talk show hosts were hit with s a decline, but not like this. Notably, some daytime talkers saw a boost in ratings.

Ellen’s career and reputation are in freefall over allegations some of her producers engaged in sexual harassment. Those, of course, are serious allegation and the producers have been fired.

Ellen was not accused of sexually harassing anyone.

She’s also under fire for hiring a bunch of snowflake crybullies who think the workplace should be an extension of the college campus where you can go to class wherever you want and curl up in a ball over micro-aggressions.

But let’s be real here…

We all know why Hollywood suddenly turned on Ellen…

This.

All this hate, all these accusations came pouring out of the woodwork because Ellen Degeneres dared to treat former president George W. Bush like a fellow human being, because she enjoyed watching a football game with him, because she refused to apologize for being friendly with the man.

That kind of political apostasy cannot be allowed in modern-day, McCarthyite Hollywood. Oh, and it wasn’t enough to teach Ellen a lesson… No, she had to be made an example of so others would not dare to even consider a similar act of political apostasy.

Look at Ellen, Hollywood and the national media said. Look at what we’re able to do to one of the most powerful, successful, and beloved figures in America. Ellen Degeneres is a goddamn American institution and we’ve destroyed her. Imagine what we can do to you.

I’ve always liked Ellen. Hate her obnoxious politics, but it doesn’t surprise me she can be a human being to George W. Bush.

Also doesn’t surprise me she’s going to pay for recognizing Bush’s humanity with her career.

Boy, it’s getting ugly out there.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

