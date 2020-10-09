https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/evangelist-god-trump-2020/2020/10/09/id/991204

Donald Trump may be down in the polls, but he’s about to get a powerful assist from an Archangel sent by God himself.

So says a leading evangelist who claims that this powerful Archangel of Christianity, Judaism and Islam is already on his way to intervene in the 2020 election to help President Trump win a second term in the White House.

According to Christian preacher and occasional prophet Dr. Lance Wallnau, the Almighty has tapped Archangel Saint Michael, who is referred to in the Bible’s Book of Daniel, to lead a team of fellow archangels to descend from heaven to achieve the victory.

Wallnau, who predicted Trump’s victory in 2016, says God is rewarding Trump for his strong relationship with Israel.

“America could literally go under but for the mercy of God right now. And the blessing of God [over] our relationship with Israel, that’s a tipping point alignment,’’ Wallnau told televangelist Sid Roth on the syndicated Christian talk show “Sid Roth’s It’s Supernatural.’’

“And we’re calling it in now. Michael’s coming down to deal with it.’’

RealClearPolitics.com reported on Friday that an average of 14 presidential polls shows Democratic contender Joe Biden leading Trump by 9.7 percent.

While Trump’s poll numbers are dismal, Wallnau is confident of a turnaround.

In the New Testament, Saint Michael leads God’s armies against Satan and his evil warriors and eventually defeats him.

Wallnau said Michael is observing the political and social chaos gripping America — and about to deal with it.

“I believe because the United States is tied into Israel, this is the secret. Michael is tied in by covenant to the nations that are in covenant with Israel. Michael has a division of warring angels I believe are at work to vindicate and reverse,’’ he said.

Wallnau, author of “God’s Chaos Code: The Shocking Blueprint that Reveals 5 Keys to the Destiny of Nations,’’ also urged Americans to ignore the gloomy media reports about Trump’s poll numbers.

“What we really need now is not Americans to be captive to the news cycle that’s being manipulated, but actually we need God to expose what’s behind the chaos,” he told Roth.

“We need to start to have the view pulled back on the corruption that is work in America to steal that election or steal America’s future …

“I believe on election day there will be a surge … I really believe God’s grace on America, God’s mercy on America, isn’t finished yet and boy, it would be finished if there weren’t a Trump sitting in that seat.’’

Roth, author of “Sooner Than You Think: A Prophetic Guide to the End Times,’’ said voters should study “all the wonderful things” Trump has done for Israel.

Those include the president recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal capital and moving the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv, and recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel.

“I don’t even think President Trump knows this: he tapped into a spiritual dimension of blessing that will trump everything the devil’s trying to do right now,” said Roth, who recalled meeting him at Trump Tower with a group of ministers.

“What I saw was a heart of compassion and love,” Roth said. “It is going to come out in these next four years. We’re going to see the man that God selected to run the nation.”

