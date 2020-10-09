https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/exclusive-update-video-joe-biden-calling-muslim-jihad-created-translated-promoted-endorsed-us-government/

Yesterday The Gateway Pundit reported that most Americans didn’t realize it or see it but Democrat Joe Biden in a recent ad called for Muslim Voters to wage jihad.

The former Obama Vice President called for Muslim voters to wage Jihad while attacking the police.

Some readers asked for more information on this Biden video and we have an update.

On July 21, 2020, Democrat Joe Biden met with a group of Muslims on a Zoom call. The call was with Emgage which is a front for CAIR and others. It is an Islamic organization which wants to generate one million votes for Biden for President.

It appears that Biden made it up from his basement and did the call from his backyard. During the call, Biden quoted the Prophet Mohammad and said this:

The prophet Mohammad, said, whoever among you sees evil, let him change it with his hand. If he is unable to do so, then with his tongue. If he is unable to do so, then with his heart.

This a call for Jihad in the Muslim faith.

The next day Emgage created a video calling for one million Muslims to vote for Joe Biden. (The video can be seen here at the Illustrated Primer – it is too large to upload.)

Shortly after that, four Voice of America (VOA) employees (i.e. US government officials) took the Biden statement on the Zoom call and spliced it with the Engage video and added Urdu text.

Urdu is the language spoken in Pakistan.

VOA and Emgage are watermarked on the video as seen in the above photo.

Voice of America (VOA) is a US government sponsored entity.

This video was distributed throughout Facebook, Twitter and also on the official VOA Urdu web page. Here is a picture of the VOA Urdu sight from today:

This video which was created by VOA was a free endorsement for the Biden campaign.

It was created using government time and likely funding by using its facilities as well. It was then promoted on Facebook and Twitter. It included the VOA watermark. It was anti-Trump, pro Biden. It also included Democrat Joe Biden calling for a Jihad while suggesting police are abusive.

It not only aired on VOA on the Urdu website, it also was aired and promoted on PBS.

The four VOA individuals who created the video were reportedly identified but they were able to hold onto their jobs because the authorities who reviewed the case agreed it was their first time offense and so they were allowed to remain employed.

Here is a composite of the videos released by VOA and Emgage provided by Yaacov Apelbaum:

The US government created a video endorsing Joe Biden who calls for Jihad. It was translated to Urdu and aired on US sponsored sites and paid for by the American tax payer to promote Jihad and the Biden campaign.



What is our government doing?



