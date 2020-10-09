https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/alex-christy/2020/10/09/fascist-insult-hurling-cnn-infuriated-trump-called-kamala

CNN almost never misses a chance to suggest Donald Trump is a racist, a Russian asset, an authoritarian, or even a “neo-fascist sociopath.” So it’s interesting that CNN anchors are demanding Republicans denounce Trump for calling Kamala Harris a “communist” on Fox Business on Thursday morning.

According to CNN Newsroom host (and ex-Obama staffer) Jim Sciutto, “It was all part of the a stunning hour-long interview on Fox where he unleashed a string of false, offensive claims. He target Kamala Harris with sexist comments, calling her a monster more than once, claiming she is a communist.”

He reassured viewers that CNN is on top of it and demanding Republicans defend the Democrat’s honor, “We will re-up again, we’ve reached out to the Senate GOP leadership for their comment on his personal attacks on a fellow sitting senator in Kamala Harris. We’ve not yet heard back. We’ll let you know if we do.”

Later in the hour fellow host Poppy Harlow asked Yahoo’s Brittany Shepherd her reaction:

Brittany, the president, it’s a big deal that he called Senator Kamala Harris a communist this morning. Either he doesn’t understand what communism and a communist actually is, or he’s just flat outlying or both, and it reeks of McCarthyism. I just wonder what your reaction is. Like Jim said, no Republican leadership in the Senate has responded to our calls to defend their colleague.

Shepherd used the opportunity to first portray Biden and Harris’ moderation, “It’s hard for me to quite understand why Trump World and Trump himself keeps saying Biden and Harris are communists. If you talk to my progressive friends, old or young, they say Biden and Harris just don’t fall far left enough.”

It’s also hard for her conservative friends–assuming she has conservative friends– to understand why every Republican to ever run for office is considered a racist and a fascist. Where are CNN’s demands that Senate Democrats to denounce those insults? This is the same Shepherd that claimed on CNN that Biden and Harris were “super centrist”!

Shepherd also claimed that racism and sexism were part of Trump’s motivation:

I think it’s important to acknowledge the reality that women candidates, Republican or Democrat, especially black women candidates when they’re in the public circle like this. The reality is if they’re too ambitious, they get hit from their own party and the opposing party as being trying to grab power they don’t deserve. If they’re more pointed against their opponent, they’re an angry black woman, an angry black person and they need to pipe down. These are narratives that have been going on for centuries abroad and domestically. So, what you’re hearing from the president on Fox this morning is just an extension of that.

Are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris communists? No, and Trump isn’t a racist, fascist, or Russian asset, but considering Biden and Harris embraced the AOC agenda when it was convenient and are now trying to run away from it as fast as possible, the country could be well served by CNN not collapsing onto it’s fainting couch and asking them where they truly stand.

This segment was sponsored by Progressive.

Here is a transcript of the October 8 show:

CNN CNN Newsroom with Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto 10:01 JIM SCIUTTO: It was all part of the a stunning hour-long interview on Fox where he unleashed a string of false, offensive claims. He target Kamala Harris with sexist comments, calling her a monster more than once, claiming she is a communist. We will re-up again, we’ve reached out to the Senate GOP leadership for their comment on his personal attacks on a fellow sitting senator in Kamala Harris. We’ve not yet heard back. We’ll let you know if we do. … 10:20 POPPY HARLOW: Brittany, the president, it’s a big deal that he called Senator Kamala Harris a communist this morning. Either he doesn’t understand what communism and a communist actually is, or he’s just flat outlying or both, and it reeks of McCarthyism. I just wonder what your reaction is. Like Jim said, no Republican leadership in the Senate has responded to our calls to defend their colleague. BRITTANY SHEPHERD: Well, Poppy, fear is a great motivator, right? It’s hard for me to quite understand why Trump World and Trump himself keeps saying Biden and Harris are communists. If you talk to my Progressive friends, old or young, they say Biden and Harris just don’t fall far left enough. I think it’s important to acknowledge the reality that women candidates, Republican or Democrat, especially black women candidates when they’re in the public circle like this. The reality is if they’re too ambitious, they get hit from their own party and the opposing party as being trying to grab power they don’t deserve. If they’re more pointed against their opponent, they’re an angry black woman, an angry black person and they need to pipe down. These are narratives that have been going on for centuries abroad and domestically. So, what you’re hearing from the president on Fox this morning is just an extension of that. I would say, by the same token, as far as Democrats can clamor about this online, but Act Blue did raise $15 million since last night for Harris.

