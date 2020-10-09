https://www.infowars.com/posts/gallup-majority-say-they-are-better-off-under-trump-than-obama-biden/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘Dump The Guy Who Ghosted You’ : Warren Appeals To Young Women Through Dating Advice
January 9, 2020
FLASHBACK: Racist Democrat Joe Biden In 2008: ‘You Can’t Go Into A 711 Without A Slight Indian Accent’
October 1, 2020
Warren Has Wrong Answer to America’s Student Debt Problem
April 24, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy