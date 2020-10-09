https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gilead-remdesivir-coronavirus/2020/10/09/id/991155

The CEO of Gilead Sciences said Friday there is an “ample supply” of remdesivir, a drug used to treat COVID-19, and that there will be enough to meet worldwide needs by the end of October.

During an appearance on CNBC, Daniel O’Day spoke about the drug his company has developed — and which was given to President Donald Trump during his recent coronavirus battle. O’Day referenced a recent clinical trial that found the drug helped patients recover faster.

“These results are meaningful. They’ll definitely help patients around the world who have the misfortune of entering into the hospital to get better, and I’m really pleased to say that we have ample supply,” O’Day said.

“The earlier you treat, the better in the hospital and you can prevent people from ever even going onto those stages of the disease where the risk of dying is very high. This is a medicine that works by reducing the viral replication in the body, which is important earlier in the disease and earlier in your hospital stay, which is why it has its greatest effect there.”

Trump was administered a five-day course of remdesivir, which is given through an IV. He spent three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before being discharged Monday evening, and the White House doctor said Thursday that he is cleared to resume public events — just one week after his diagnosis was announced.

