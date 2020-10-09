https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newtgingrich-joebiden-nancypelosi-commission/2020/10/09/id/991263

Newt Gingrich told Fox News on Friday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should be “a little insecure” about the comments House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made about the 25th Amendment.

Pelosi on Friday announced legislation to create a commission aimed at determining if the president is physically or mentally fit for office.

“This is not about President [Donald] Trump,” she said. “He will face the judgment of the voters. But he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents.”

Gingrich said on “Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner,” after the announcement: “I tweeted frankly sort of almost humorously that [Pelosi] was really aiming this at Biden because she wanted to have another San Francisco radical as president, and that way once Biden wins she can dump him for [California Sen.] Kamala Harris. Then she comes right back and basically reinforces what I said. She says, ‘oh, this is not aimed at Trump.’”

The former House Speaker added, “If it was not aimed at Trump, the only other person plausible it was aimed at is a man, by the way, which in one poll recently 55% of the American people said they thought had cognitive problems. Now, if you go into the conversation with over half of the country thinking you have cognitive problems, and then you have your own Speaker of the House of your party deciding to organize a 25th Amendment process to get rid of presidents who are incapacitated. If I were Biden, I would be a little insecure about all of this.”

