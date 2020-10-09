https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/go-home-joe-trump-supporters-tell-biden-really-feel-trip-las-vegas-motorcade-drives-video/

Creepy Joe Biden traveled to Nevada on Friday and delivered remarks at two separate campaign events.

Only a handful of people showed up to Biden’s speech in East Las Vegas.

The entire event was cringe.

Then Biden headed over to another part of town for a drive-in rally.

Trump supporters came out to tell Biden how they really felt about his trip to Las Vegas.

“Go home, Joe! Go home, Joe!” Trump supporters chanted as Biden’s motorcade drove by.

WATCH:

While @JoeBiden’s motorcade waited for a green light after his Las Vegas event, Nevadans let him know how they really feel about his trip. “Go home Joe!” pic.twitter.com/hXCPWethr1 — Keith Schipper (@SchipperKeith) October 9, 2020

