https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/happy-friday-president-trump-will-hold-largest-virtual-rally-rush-limbaugh-radio-11am-2pm-will-tucker-carlson-tonight/

President Trump will hold the LARGEST “virtual radio rally” Friday on Rush Limbaugh radio.

Rush Limbaugh made the announcement on Thursday.

I’m thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history. Be sure to tune in. You don’t want to miss this. It will be special. And I am really looking forward to it.

** Here is the livestream for Rush Limbaugh radio.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: Video of Joe Biden Calling for a Muslim Jihad Was Created, Translated, Promoted and Endorsed By the US Government

And FOX News announced this morning that President Trump will be on with Tucker Carlson on Friday night in a must-see interview.

President Trump is to appear on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ tonight at 8pm/ET in his first on-camera interview after Covid-19 diagnosis. Dr. Marc Siegel will also conduct a medical evaluation during the show.

https://t.co/BLpjkc5afv pic.twitter.com/mVUUnz5veV — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) October 9, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

