https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/09/holy-cringe-ex-cia-director-john-brennan-uses-birthday-of-late-john-lennon-to-imagine-new-presidents-for-u-s-and-russia/
Today would have been the 80th birthday of the late John Lennon, and former CIA Director John Lennon combined that news with upcoming elections and it’s something:
Imagine prospects for world peace, prosperity, & security if Joe Biden were President of the United States & Alexei Navalny the President of Russia. We’ll soon be halfway there.
“Imagine all the people
Living life in peace
You, you may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one” https://t.co/oHV7P3fYTY
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) October 9, 2020
Well alrighty then…
Holy cringe 😬 https://t.co/4pLQZZmI6w
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 9, 2020
And then some!
remains surreal this guy ran the CIA https://t.co/tjmHxgsdV4
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 9, 2020
I am not reassured by a former CIA Director singing lyrics to a song that goes, “Imagine there’s no countries
It isn’t hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too.” https://t.co/Woqj3dzsbK
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 9, 2020
On one hand, ignoring the numerous ME peace deals
On the other hand, quoting “Imagine”
So much about this tweet (and person) to despise https://t.co/FOUc7m0J8M
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 9, 2020
The irony of a former CIA director quoting John Lennon’s “Imagine” is not lost on me https://t.co/T4kc6Ka0VA
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2020
This kind of endorsement is way more damning than any attack ad the GOP could put together https://t.co/OisnBiNLx0
— Karl Barth 👻 Mall Ghost (@KarlBarthTopCop) October 9, 2020
“Imagine” if Brennan would admit that he briefed Obama about Hillary Clinton’s manufactured scheme to tie Trump to Russia and they were all complicit.