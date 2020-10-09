https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/09/holy-cringe-ex-cia-director-john-brennan-uses-birthday-of-late-john-lennon-to-imagine-new-presidents-for-u-s-and-russia/

Today would have been the 80th birthday of the late John Lennon, and former CIA Director John Lennon combined that news with upcoming elections and it’s something:

Imagine prospects for world peace, prosperity, & security if Joe Biden were President of the United States & Alexei Navalny the President of Russia. We’ll soon be halfway there. “Imagine all the people

Living life in peace

You, you may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one” https://t.co/oHV7P3fYTY — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) October 9, 2020

remains surreal this guy ran the CIA https://t.co/tjmHxgsdV4 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 9, 2020

I am not reassured by a former CIA Director singing lyrics to a song that goes, “Imagine there’s no countries

It isn’t hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion, too.” https://t.co/Woqj3dzsbK — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 9, 2020

On one hand, ignoring the numerous ME peace deals On the other hand, quoting “Imagine” So much about this tweet (and person) to despise https://t.co/FOUc7m0J8M — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 9, 2020

The irony of a former CIA director quoting John Lennon’s “Imagine” is not lost on me https://t.co/T4kc6Ka0VA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2020

This kind of endorsement is way more damning than any attack ad the GOP could put together https://t.co/OisnBiNLx0 — Karl Barth 👻 Mall Ghost (@KarlBarthTopCop) October 9, 2020

“Imagine” if Brennan would admit that he briefed Obama about Hillary Clinton’s manufactured scheme to tie Trump to Russia and they were all complicit.

