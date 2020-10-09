https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/hurricane-delta-landfall-expected-late-friday/

(FOX NEWS) — Delta, now a devastating Category 3 storm, is expected to bring hurricane conditions and a “life-threatening” storm surge to portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday. As of 7 a.m. CST Friday, weather officials said the storm would make landfall within “the next couple of hours” along Louisiana’s southwest coast.

Just hours earlier, around 4 a.m. CDT, Delta was located about 200 miles south of Cameron, La., with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The hurricane is expected to impact some of the same areas that were damaged by Hurricane Laura about six weeks ago.

